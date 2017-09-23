Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Zuckerberg plans to sell as much as 18pc of his Facebook shares

Saturday September 23, 2017
09:32 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

More countries could be hit with harsh US travel restrictionsMore countries could be hit with harsh US travel restrictions

The Edit: Kylie Jenner pregnant, Travis Scott the baby daddyThe Edit: Kylie Jenner pregnant, Travis Scott the baby daddy

The Edit: Rise of modern African artThe Edit: Rise of modern African art

The Edit: Audrey Hepburn auction in LondonThe Edit: Audrey Hepburn auction in London

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan had pledged in December 2015 to sell most of their Facebook shares over time to invest in philanthropic causes. — Reuters picZuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan had pledged in December 2015 to sell most of their Facebook shares over time to invest in philanthropic causes. — Reuters picSAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23 — Mark Zuckerberg, the world’s fifth-richest person, plans to sell as much as 18 per cent of his Facebook Inc stock during the next 18 months.

The founder and chief executive officer of the world’s biggest social media company expects to sell 35 million to 75 million shares, Menlo Park, California-based Facebook said yesterday in a regulatory filing. The stock ended the week at US$170.54 (RM716.35), valuing 75 million shares at US$12.8 billion.

Zuckerberg, 33, and wife Priscilla Chan, 32, have a US$72.4 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. They had pledged in December 2015 to sell most of their Facebook shares over time to invest in philanthropic causes.

Facebook scrapped plans to create a new class of shares that would have allowed Zuckerberg to sell almost all of his stock without losing voting control of the company, a move that aggrieved some shareholders. — Bloomberg

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline