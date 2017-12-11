Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Yunos Ghani promoted chief exec of BSN

Monday December 11, 2017
11:11 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The expert’s guide to navigating the world of bitcoinThe expert’s guide to navigating the world of bitcoin

Klang marathon unlicensed, says sports commissionerKlang marathon unlicensed, says sports commissioner

China’s top paper says Australian media reports are racistChina’s top paper says Australian media reports are racist

The Edit: Check out this new clip from Matt Damon’s ‘Downsizing’The Edit: Check out this new clip from Matt Damon’s ‘Downsizing’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) has announced the promotion of Datuk Yunos Abd Ghani as its new chief executive for a three-year term, effective Dec 1, 2017.

In a statement, the bank said Yunos, who was previously deputy chief executive, business support, has 30 years of experience in the banking industry, covering various aspects of banking operations, including international and Islamic banking.

Yunos, who succeeded Datuk Adinan Maning, obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Eastern Michigan University in 1985 and is a member of the Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers (AICB).

“Based on his extensive experience in the banking sector and assisted by the existing senior management, the board is confident and believes that he is able to lead BSN and thus streamline the organisational structure to enhance business strategy so that sustainable generation of sustainable income is achieved,” said Tan Sri Abu Bakar Abdullah, chairman of BSN.

“The board and senior management also wish to express our sincere gratitude and thanks to Datuk Adinan Maning for all the contributions made in driving BSN's excellence,” he added. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline