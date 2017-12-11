Yunos Ghani promoted chief exec of BSN

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) has announced the promotion of Datuk Yunos Abd Ghani as its new chief executive for a three-year term, effective Dec 1, 2017.

In a statement, the bank said Yunos, who was previously deputy chief executive, business support, has 30 years of experience in the banking industry, covering various aspects of banking operations, including international and Islamic banking.

Yunos, who succeeded Datuk Adinan Maning, obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Eastern Michigan University in 1985 and is a member of the Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers (AICB).

“Based on his extensive experience in the banking sector and assisted by the existing senior management, the board is confident and believes that he is able to lead BSN and thus streamline the organisational structure to enhance business strategy so that sustainable generation of sustainable income is achieved,” said Tan Sri Abu Bakar Abdullah, chairman of BSN.

“The board and senior management also wish to express our sincere gratitude and thanks to Datuk Adinan Maning for all the contributions made in driving BSN's excellence,” he added. — Bernama