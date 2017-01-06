Yuan pares record rally as Goldman says now’s the time to sell

A clerk counts Chinese 100 yuan banknotes at a branch of China Construction Bank in Hai'an, Jiangsu province June 10, 2014. — Reuters picHONG KONG, Jan 6 — The offshore yuan pared its record weekly rally as China’s central bank raised its fixing less than projected and some analysts reiterated their bearish views on the currency.

The exchange rate fell as much as 1.1 per cent to 6.8623 a dollar in Hong Kong, the most since this day last year, after a 2.5 per cent surge over the past two sessions. Goldman Sachs Group Inc advised clients that the best times to bet against the yuan have tended to be after interventions that flushed out bearish positions, or when China concerns were off traders’ radar screens.

Yuan short sellers were squeezed in Hong Kong this week after interbank borrowing rates soared, the dollar weakened and Bloomberg News reported that Chinese policy makers are preparing contingency plans to support the exchange rate. The move widened the offshore yuan’s premium over the onshore rate to 1.6 per cent, the most since February last year. While borrowing rates in Hong Kong remained elevated today, a broad recovery in the US currency eased some of the pressure on bears.

“The offshore yuan is sinking because there is some recovery in the dollar, perhaps the unwinding of short-yuan positions has mostly been done, and it’s closing the gap with the onshore currency,” said Roy Teo, senior currency strategist at ABN Amro Bank NV in Singapore. The yuan is likely to weaken this year as capital outflows continue and the US Federal Reserve increases interest rates, Teo said.

China’s central bank raised its daily reference rate by 0.92 per cent to 6.8668 per dollar today, following a 1 per cent drop in a gauge of the greenback’s strength overnight. The offshore yuan was trading 0.9 per cent weaker at 6.8537 per dollar as of 4:51 pm in Hong Kong, while the onshore rate slumped 0.6 per cent. Today’s fixing was weaker than Mizuho Bank Ltd’s prediction of 6.8447 and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd’s estimate of 6.8456.

The three-month yuan interbank rate in Hong Kong, known as Hibor, surged to a record high, while the overnight rate jumped 23 percentage points to 61 per cent, the highest since last January’s cash crunch. Rising interbank rates can make some short positions prohibitively expensive.

The yuan is giving back some of its gains after a week that echoed the short squeeze in January of last year. That abrupt reversal marked the beginning of a nearly 5 per cent rally lasting two months.

Chinese policy makers have several reasons to engineer a stronger or stable yuan in the short term. US President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to label the country a currency manipulator on his first day in office, while the exchange rate came close to breaking through the psychologically-important level of 7 per dollar earlier this week. Policy makers also want to avoid a flood of capital outflows as citizens’ annual foreign-exchange quotas reset for the new year.

Goldman forecast

Still, the analyst consensus suggests China will eventually let the yuan continue its descent. The exchange rate will fall to 7.16 per dollar by year-end before sliding to 7.3 the following year, according to the median of projections compiled by Bloomberg.

Goldman researchers see an even quicker retreat. The Chinese currency will probably drop to 7.3 per dollar by December, emerging-market strategists led by Kamakshya Trivedi in London predicted in a note dated yesterday. Benjamin Fuchs, chief investment officer at the US$2 billion hedge fund BFAM Partners (Hong Kong), said China’s moves to repeatedly tighten capital controls risk eroding confidence in its currency. The dollar’s advance against the yen and other currencies has also increased competitive pressure on China to let the yuan depreciate, he said.

“We’re starting to see more and more of a negative cycle being created,” Fuchs said. China’s attempts to curb outflows are “just making people want to take money out quicker, and make companies change their behaviour.” — Bloomberg