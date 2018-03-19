Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

YTL unit to acquire Dutch hotel operator for €60.3m

Monday March 19, 2018
02:24 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

MCA should have stayed out of Cabinet after GE13, former president saysMCA should have stayed out of Cabinet after GE13, former president says

Del Potro stuns top seed Federer, wins Indian Wells titleDel Potro stuns top seed Federer, wins Indian Wells title

At least five killed in 24-hour Manila Pavilon hotel blazeAt least five killed in 24-hour Manila Pavilon hotel blaze

The Edit: Nicaraguans appeal to St Lazarus to cure pet dogsThe Edit: Nicaraguans appeal to St Lazarus to cure pet dogs

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 – YTL Power International Bhd’s indirect wholly-owned unit, YTL Jawa Energy (YTLJE) BV, plans to acquire 1.77 million ordinary shares in hotel operator, Bel Air Den Haag Beheer BV, for €60.3 million (RM290 million).

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, YTL Power said, the shares represented the entire issued and outstanding shares in the share capital of Bel Air.

“The amount will be paid in cash subject to such adjustments as set out in the sales and purchase agreement,” it said.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Bel Air would become a subsidiary of YTLJE and an indirect unit of YTL Power, it said.

“BV Hotel Bel Air Den Haag (BV Hotel), a wholly-owned unit of Bel Air, will consequently become an indirect subsidiary of YTLJE and YTL Power,” it said.

YTL Power said the proposed acquisition would enhance the group’s earnings potential.

“It is not expected to have any material effect on the earnings, net assets or gearing of the group for the current financial year,” it said.

Bel Air, which was incorporated in Amsterdam is the legal and beneficial owner of the Marriott The Hague. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram