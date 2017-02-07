YTL Power invited to submit proposal for Singapore’s fifth desalination plant

Desalinated water is expected to meet up to 30 per cent of Singapore’s future water needs by 2060. — AFP picSINGAPORE, Feb 7 — YTL Power International Bhd is one of four pre-qualified applicants invited to submit a proposal for Singapore’s fifth desalination plant on Jurong Island.

The other three are Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd, Sembcorp Utilities Pte Ltd, and Tuas Power Ltd.

PUB, Singapore’s national water agency, put up a Request for Proposal (RFP) today for the development of the desalination plant.

To be built under a Design-Build-Own-Operate (DBOO) arrangement by 2020, the plant will add another 137,000 cubic metres, or about 30 million imperial gallons of desalinated water (mgd) a day to Singapore’s water supply, enhancing water supply resilience.

The desalination plant will be co-located within the successful applicant’s existing facility such as a power plant or steam generation plant on Jurong Island, for potential synergies in resources such as seawater intake and outfall structures or energy can be derived.

“Desalinated water is a key pillar of Singapore’s water supply strategy. As a source of water that is independent of rainfall, it bolsters the reliability of our water supply against prolonged periods of dry spells and droughts,” said PUB’s Director of Engineering Development and Procurement, Young Joo Chye, in a statement today.

There are currently two desalination plants in Singapore with a combined capacity of 100 mgd and this can meet up to 25 per cent of Singapore’s current water demand.

The third desalination plant is expected to be completed in Tuas by 2017, and the fourth in Marina East by 2020.

Desalinated water is expected to meet up to 30 per cent of Singapore’s future water needs by 2060.

The successful applicant will enter into a 25-year water purchase agreement to supply desalinated water to the PUB.

The water purchase agreement will set out the tariff structure, terms and conditions for the supply and purchase of desalinated water.

PUB is a statutory board under the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

It manages Singapore’s water supply, water catchment and used water in an integrated way.

PUB has ensured a diversified and sustainable supply of water for Singapore with the Four National Taps, namely local catchment water, imported water, NEWater and desalinated water. — Bernama