Yen loses gains, stocks mixed amid missile fatigue

Monitors showing TV news on North Korea's threat (centre), the Japanese yen rate Nikkei share average are seen at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo September 14, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, Sept 15 — Financial markets are once again showing a short-lived reaction to a North Korean missile launch as investors become accustomed to a cycle of provocations followed by diplomatic censure and sanctions that fall short of shutting down the dictatorship.

While South Korea’s Kospi index and US stock futures dropped, equities in Tokyo traded sideways, showing a muted broader market reaction to the latest North Korean provocation. The yen flat-lined after an initial jump.

Tensions had already resurfaced yesterday, when the Nikkei reported that Pyongyang was preparing another missile launch. Ten-year Treasury yields were little changed after data showing US inflation quickened, supporting an uptick in expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say this is an escalation,” James Soutter, portfolio manager at K2 Asset Management in Melbourne, said of the missile launch. “This is more of a continuance of provocation. Hence markets won’t like it, but I don’t think it’s necessarily the precursor to a sustained market pullback.”

Markets are showing signs of becoming conditioned to actions from North Korea, which has launched more than a dozen missiles this year and tested a nuclear device. Initial reactions have become short lived — stocks swiftly recovered from losses following another missile over Japan on Aug 29.

Global equities climbed to a record high this week as earnings and faith in economic growth overshadow the escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The latest missile, which flew over Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido before landing in the Pacific Ocean, comes after the UN Security Council on Monday approved harsher sanctions against North Korea as punishment for a nuclear bomb earlier this month. The Security Council plans to convene today in New York.

Yesterday’s US economic data lent support to those expecting a further run up in US bond yields as inflation topped estimates and traders increased bets on another rate hike in 2017. While China data this week softened, the signals emanating from financial markets remain decidedly bullish.

Bitcoin slumped after one of China’s largest online exchanges said it would stop handling trades by the end of the month amid a government crackdown on crypto-currencies.

Stocks

The Topix index was up 0.1 per cent as of 11.05am in Tokyo as it swung between gains and losses. South Korea’s Kospi index declined 0.4 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.6 per cent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index lost 0.2 per cent. The underlying gauge closed 0.1 per cent lower yesterday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.7 per cent and Chinese gauges were also lower.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent, after a 0.3 per cent drop yesterday. The yen gained as much as 0.6 per cent before giving up most of the advance to trade 0.1 per cent higher at 110.19 per dollar.

The British pound was little changed after gaining 1.4 per cent yesterday, and was at US$1.3386. The Bank of England signalled the possibility of stimulus reduction Thursday. The euro was steady at US$1.1907.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries were down a little less than 1 basis point, at 2.18 per cent. Ten-year Australian bond yields rose less than one basis point 2.74 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.4 per cent to US$49.67 (RM208.31) a barrel after gaining 1.2 per cent yesterday and rising for a time above US$50. Gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,332.00 an ounce. — Bloomberg