Yahoo’s Marissa Mayers to resign from board after Verizon deal closes

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer speaks during her keynote address at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 7, 2014. — Reuters picSAN FRANCISCO, Jan 10 — Yahoo Inc said Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer would step down from the board after the closing of its deal with Verizon Communications Inc.

Five other directors would also resign after the deal closes, Yahoo said in an filing yesterday.

The company also named Eric Brandt chairman of the board, effective Jan. 9.

Verizon’s US$4.83 billion (RM21.6 billion) deal for Yahoo’s core internet assets came under renewed scrutiny by federal investigators and lawmakers last month after Yahoo disclosed the largest known data breach in history.

Mayer said in July that she planned to stay at Yahoo through the transaction’s close.

Yahoo said the remaining company would be renamed Altaba Inc after the deal closes. — Reuters