WSJ: NYSE in talks to acquire Chicago Stock Exchange

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York March 26, 2018. — Reuters picNEW YORK, March 31 — Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is in talks to buy the Chicago Stock Exchange (CHX), the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported yesterday, a month-and-a-half after US regulators blocked the sale of CHX to China-based investors.

NYSE may pay about US$70 million (RM270.3 million) for CHX, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

CHX declined to comment while NYSE did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

CHX said earlier in March it was looking for new potential buyers after the US Securities and Exchange Commission killed a roughly US$25 million deal in February, ending a two-year effort by the exchange to sell itself to a consortium led by China’s Chongqing Casin Enterprise Group and its US affiliate North American Casin Holdings.

The politically sensitive deal was originally approved by the SEC staff, but the agency’s commissioners, led by Jay Clayton, an appointee of US President Donald Trump, stayed the decision pending their own review nL2N1QO1D0. — Reuters