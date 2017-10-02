WSJ: Malaysia scrapping F1 as MotoGP delivers more bang for buck

Yesterday, 110,064 spectators came to SIC, the attendance boosted by discounted tickets. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Malaysia held its last Formula One (F1) race yesterday, with Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporting that the country is shifting its focus to motorcycle race MotoGP that offers better value.

WSJ reported that the MotoGP series has steadily increased its audience in Malaysia from 65,000 in 1999 to 161,553 last year, according to organiser Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

“F1 was a great product before; now, it is not as good,” Razlan Razali, the chief of SIC, told WSJ.

“We pay less for MotoGP, and I think the exposure the country gets is more or less the same as F1.”

Tourism Malaysia reportedly said Putrajaya spent around RM300 million annually to host an F1 race, while just over RM40 million for MotoGP, in addition to cheaper ticket prices for the latter.

This comes as F1 attendance fell to 83,828 last year from its peak of 126,690 in 2008. Malaysia needs 100,000 spectators to break even, WSJ said.

Yesterday, 110,064 spectators came to SIC, the attendance boosted by discounted tickets.

In addition, Carmelo Ezpeleta, the chief executive of Madrid-based Dorna Sports SL. that holds the commercial rights to MotoGP, claimed that the series’ popularity grew out of the motorbiking culture in Asian countries.

“Life on two wheels is a way of life there, and I think this creates an atmosphere of familiarity with two-wheeled sport among the fans that many other motor sports don’t share,” Ezpeleta was quoted saying.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the SIC will not be left idle or risk becoming a ‘white elephant’ project, while it may consider hosting F1 again in the future.

On April 7, Najib in a statement announced that Malaysia will no longer host the F1 race next year after the government agreed to terminate the organising contract.

The contract had to be terminated following sharp decreasing returns to the country compared to the organising cost.