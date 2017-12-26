World Cup to shore up media industry’s tepid 2018

General view of the Fifa World Cup trophy during the draw in Moscow December 1, 2017. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — AmInvestment Research said digitalisation initiatives undertaken by the media companies in their attempt to cushion the decline in adex rates is ineffective.

While saying that has a “neutral” stance on the media sector for the next 12 months, the sector’s prospects in 2018 are tepid.

It also said the rising penetration of high-speed internet and falling cost of data are aggravating the already gloomy state of affairs, hastening the switch from traditional media towards digital mediums.

“In addition, the imminent analogue-switch-off (ASO) in June 2018 creates uncertainty for TV players, especially in the free-to-air (FTA) segment,” added AmInvestment.

But it said the Winter Olympics (February) and Fifa World Cup (June-July) in 2018 would catalyse advertisement volume and help sustain adex rates.

“In our opinion, the events are far more enthralling compared to those of 2017, during which the SEA Games and Merdeka celebration were the only notable events,” said the research house.

AmInvestment said top picks are Star Media Group (BUY, FV: RM1.88) which has embarked on several rationalisation exercises to improve its bottom line; and Astro Malaysia Holdings (HOLD, FV: RM2.90) which should benefit from the strengthening MYR as circa 70 per cent of its content costs are denominated in US dollars.

“We reckon that consumer sentiment will remain weak in 2018 against the backdrop of Malaysia’s high household debt-to-income ratio.

“Data from the MIER show that the Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) has recovered from 70 in the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2016 (4QCY16) to 77 in the third quarter of the calendar year 2017 (3QCY17), but remains below the optimism threshold (100). We believe the recovery is transitory given a lacklustre job outlook and wages growth,” it said.

It added the rising penetration of high-speed internet and falling cost of data are aggravating the already gloomy state of affairs, hastening the switch from traditional media towards digital mediums, in which entry barriers are low and monetisation is challenging.

In the Pay TV segment, operator Astro has a window for business transformation despite the rapid move towards digitalisation, as high-speed Internet remains underpenetrated in rural areas.

“For this reason, we believe Astro’s earnings will be among the most resilient in 2018, given subscription revenue still constitutes bulk of its revenue (>80 per cent).

“However, over the longer term, competition is bound to intensify as smooth content streaming becomes possible with cheaper alternatives, such as over-the-top (OTT) media and IPTV.”

Free-to-air (FTA) players such as Media Prima will face uncertainty upon the digital switchover in June 2018.

Following the switchover, video content will be broadcast through digital transmission, which requires either a set-top box (STB) or an integrated digital television (iDTV) for content reception.

“However, the need to purchase an STB or iDTV could result in reduced household penetration in the local FTA TV industry, as consumers get wider (if not better) options such as Mi Box and Amazon Fire TV Stick. The risk is mitigated by the local companies’ strength in vernacular contents.”

The radio and out-of-home segments remain more resilient with radio listenership relatively unchanged in 2017 from 2016, it said.