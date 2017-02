Without immigrants, these world-renowned US companies wouldn’t exist (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Feb 2 — President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration received rebukes from many American companies.

It may surprise you that the late Steve Jobs, the influential co-founder of Apple, was the son of a Syrian immigrant. Other big names include Steve Wozniak, Elon Musk, Sergey Brin and Larry Ellison.

Here are some companies that were founded by immigrants or their children. — Bloomberg

Elon Musk was born in South Africa and held Canadian citizenship before becoming a US citizen. — AFP pic