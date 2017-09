With investor sentiment weighed down, Tokyo stocks open lower

A man walks past an electronic board displaying various countries' stock price indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo March 14, 2014. — Reuters picTOKYO, Sept 8 — Tokyo stocks opened lower this morning with investor sentiment weighed down by a stronger yen and caution over the North Korean crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.34 per cent, or 65.00 points, to 19,331.52 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.13 per cent, or 2.12 points, at 1,596.12. — AFP