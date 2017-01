Why competitive auto industry may get lost under Trump (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 10 — US President-elect Donald Trump has put the auto industry at crosshairs, threatening car makers to keep production in America if they want to avoid heavy import duties on vehicles made in Mexico. John Manley, President and CEO, Canadian Business Council speaks on The Daily Brief. — Bloomberg

A billboard welcoming Ford Motor Co is seen at an industrial park in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, January 4, 2017. Last week Ford cancelled its plans to build a US$1.6 billion plant in Mexico due to a shift in Trump's policies. — Reuters