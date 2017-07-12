Why are iPhones still ‘assembled in China’ (VIDEO)

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12 ― A decade after iPhone's introduction, there's a good reason why the Apple device is still not made in the US. Bloomberg Gadfly's Tim Culpan explains why iPhones are still “assembled in China”. ― Bloomberg
Wednesday July 12, 2017
11:18 AM GMT+8
The Edit: Internet has beef with Air India’s veg-meal-only policy
Tiny Hong Kong homes offer big opportunity for storage services
Indonesia president inks decree to ban radical groups
Abramovich gifts Chelsea players one-of-a-kind Hublot watches
SAN FRANCISCO, July 12 ― A decade after iPhone's introduction, there's a good reason why the Apple device is still not made in the US. Bloomberg Gadfly's Tim Culpan explains why iPhones are still “assembled in China”. ― Bloomberg