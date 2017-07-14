Wholesale, retail trade sales value up 10.7pc in May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 ― The sales value of wholesale and retail trade grew 10.7 per cent to RM96.9 billion in May compared to RM87.5 billion in the same month last year.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia in a statement today said the growth was supported by the increase in retail trade by 13.1 per cent year-on-year to RM37.2 billion.

It said the volume index of wholesale and retail trade rose 8.2 per cent to 156.6 points in May 2017 compared to May 2016, lifted by the increase in retail trade by 10.7 per cent to 153.2 points.

The department said the wholesale trade business sales value saw a nine per cent growth to RM46.9 billion from the corresponding month last year while the volume index of wholesale trade grew 6.1 per cent to 169.4 points in May this year against May last year.

It said motor vehicles business, another component of the index, also recorded growth in sales value by 10.2 per cent to RM12.8 billion in May as compared to the same month last year.

“Year-on-year, the volume index of motor vehicles increased 7.9 per cent to 133.3 points in May 2017,” it said.

On month-on-month comparison, the wholesale and retail trade index increased 2.9 per cent compared to the preceding month with all three ― wholesale trade, retail trade and motor vehicles businesses, recorded increases of 2.7 per cent, 0.4 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively. ― Bernama