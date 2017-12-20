Westports says unit hit with RM59.51m in Customs bills

Westports said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Westports Malaysia Sdn Bhd, received the bills of demand date between July 17 and Sept 29, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Westports Holdings Bhd said in a Bursa Malaysia filing that it received several bills of demand for RM59.5 million from the Customs Department.

“The demand included, inter alia, time-barred assessments for the years 2008 to 2011, import duty remittance for purchases of equipment and the Goods and Services Tax for purchases made after April 2015,” it added.

The firm said it has appealed to the department and was engaging with the authorities for an amicable solution.

Westports shares closed up one sen or 0.28 per cent at RM3.57 today.