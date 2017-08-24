Western Digital group to offer ¥1.9 trillion for Toshiba’s chip unit, say sources

Toshiba's losses have forced it to put up its memory chip business on sale. — Reuters picTOKYO, Aug 24 —A consortium that includes Western Digital is offering ¥1.9 trillion (RM77.4 billion) for Toshiba Corp’s memory chip business, which the Japanese conglomerate is trying to sell to cover losses from its US nuclear business, sources said today.

Western Digital is set to offer ¥150 billion yen through convertible bonds and will not seek voting rights in the business, sources familiar with the deal said, requesting anonymity because the talks were confidential.

The consortium also includes US private equity firm KKR & Co as well as the state-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan and Development Bank of Japan, all of which will offer 300 billion yen each for the chip business, the sources said.

Toshiba said it could not comment on discussions with potential suitors for the chips business. Western Digital said it could not immediately comment, while KKR declined to comment. — Reuters