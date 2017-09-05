Weighed down by selling, KL shares remain lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia resumed afternoon session on a easier note, reversing its earlier gains on the back of weak buying momentum especially for bluechips in Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon, weighed down by selling in heavyweight stocks, led by finance stocks, dealers said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 6.05 points lower at 1,767.11 after opening 12.53 points higher at 1,785.69 from last Wednesday's close of 1,773.16.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 586 to 291, with 295 counters unchanged, 662 counters untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.51 billion shares worth RM1.18 billion.

The composite index was mainly weighed down by CIMB Group and Maybank with a combined 5.51 points.

CIMB Group fell 31 sen to RM6.77 while Maybank lost four sen to RM9.42.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga added 10 sen to RM14.38, Sime Darby shed one sen to RM8.99 and Public Bank was flat at RM20.60.

Of actives, Sino Hua and Palette Multimedia added 2.5 sen each to 18 sen and 17.5 sen, respectively, China Stationery improved two sen to six sen while Anzo Holdings and Xinghe warrant edged up half-a-sen each to 10.5 sen and two sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was down 38.64 points at 12,571.43, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 36.91 points to 12,244.75, the FBM Ace slipped 30.18 points to 6,582.56, and the FBM 70 fell 26.32 points to 15,033.52.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 9.82 points to 12,758.91.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 15.61 points lower at 7,832.85, the Industrial Index eased 4.13 points to 3,197.01 and the Finance Index dropped 188.05 points to 16,584.26. — Bernama