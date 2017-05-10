Walt Disney Co’s profit beats estimates

The sign of Walt Disney Studios Park is seen at the entrance at Disneyland Paris ahead of the 25th anniversary of the park in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris in this picture released March 24, 2017. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, May 10 — Walt Disney Co’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ estimates as the company benefited from the success of its latest fairy tale adaptation Beauty and the Beast and strength in its theme park business.

However, the company’s shares fell 1.7 per cent after the bell yesterday as revenue came in slightly below expectations.

Revenue from its cable business, which includes company’s cash cow Espn and the youth-focused Disney Channels, rose 2.7 per cent to US$4.06 billion (RM17.65 billion).

Analysts on average were expecting the business to report revenue of US$4.09 billion, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet StreetAccount.

However, operating income for the cable division fell nearly 3 per cent to US$1.79 billion.

The company blamed the decline to higher programming costs at Espn due to the shift in timing of College Football Playoff bowl games and contractual rate increases for NBA programming.

Disney has been stepping up efforts to stem subscriber losses at Espn as younger viewers move away from traditional pay television packages, a trend known as “cord-cutting”.

Recent earnings reports have raised concern that the pace of cord-cutting is picking up.

MoffettNathanson analysts calculated that pay TV distributors lost 762,000 subscribers from January through March, the worst first-quarter result in history.

Disney is working to launch an Espn subscription streaming service and bought a 33 per cent stake in video-streaming firm BAMTech for US$1 billion last year.

The future of Espn has been in focus since August 2015 when chief executive officer Bob Iger acknowledged “modest” subscriber losses at the sports network.

Espn’s television unit is laying off 10 per cent of its 1,000 on-air staff, Reuters reported last month, citing a source.

Disney’s revenue rose 2.8 per cent to US$13.34 billion, but missed analysts’ estimate of US$13.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$2.39 billion, or US$1.50 per share, in the second quarter ended April 1, from US$2.14 billion, or US$1.30 per share.

Investors breathed a sigh of relief after Disney said in March that it would extend Iger’s term to July 2019.

Revenue in the company’s theme park business rose 9.5 per cent to US$4.3 billion in the latest quarter, largely helped by the opening of Shanghai Disney Resort in June last year.

Analysts had expected revenue of US$4.27 billion, according to FactSet.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.50 per share, beating the analysts’ average estimate of US$1.41 for the second quarter. — Reuters