Wall Street slips as Facebook and energy stocks weigh

Wall Street edged lower this morning, weighed down by a drop in energy stocks after oil prices dropped. — ReutersNEW YORK, May 4 — Wall Street edged lower this morning, weighed down by a drop in energy stocks after oil prices dropped and as Facebook led technology shares lower.

Facebook’s 1.1 per cent fall weighed the most on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The social media giant reported surging quarterly profit and revenue, but investors showed some nervousness about future earnings.

Energy stocks were dragged lower as crude oil prices dropped more than 2.5 per cent to their lowest since late November on concerns over rising global supply.

The energy sector fell 1.57 per cent, leading the laggards among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors.

At the other end of the spectrum were financials, which gained 0.65 after a hawkish statement from the Federal Reserve indicated the central bank was on track to raise interest rates in June.

The Fed emphasised the strength of the labour market and said consumer spending continued to be solid, business investment had firmed and inflation has been “running close” to its target.

Futures traders are now pricing in a 72 per cent chance of June rate hike, up from 63 per cent before the Fed’s statement yesterday, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

“The Fed wrote off the first quarter as being a temporary slowdown and I don’t think that’s really any surprise as the focus really should be on the jobs report,” said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St Petersburg, Florida, referring to the April US non-farm payrolls data due tomorrow.

At 9.49am ET (1349 GMT/9.49pm Malaysian time) the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 21.05 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 20,936.85.

The S&P 500 was down 1.59 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 2,386.54 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 4.88 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 6,067.68.

Earnings of S&P 500 companies have generally come in above expectations, pushing the benchmark index to within one per cent of its all-time high.

First-quarter profits at S&P 500 companies are estimated to have increased 14.2 per cent, its strongest growth since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Strong earnings have been a continuing theme for a while even with the moderate economic growth, and we’re also seeing the global economy pick up, so that’s all adding to the positive mood,” said Brown.

Tesla was down 2.4 per cent to US$303.65 (RM1,314) after the electric-car maker posted a bigger-than-expected loss.

Viacom fell 10 per cent to US$35.36 after the media company reported results.

CBS, which is scheduled to report results after the market close, was also down 3.5 per cent at US$61.25.

Insurers AIG, Metlife and Prudential were up about 2.5 per cent after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,557 to 1,091. On the Nasdaq, 1,260 issues rose and 1,079 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed 25 new 52-week highs and six new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 58 new highs and 26 new lows. — Reuters