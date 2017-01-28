Wall Street slips after soft GDP data, earnings

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Dow Jones Industrial Average passes the 20,000 mark shortly after the opening of the trading session in New York, US, January 28, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 28 — US stocks edged lower for a second consecutive session today as some underwhelming corporate earnings and gross domestic product data offset recent enthusiasm over policy actions by President Donald Trump.

US economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter, with GDP rising at a 1.9 per cent annual rate, below the 2.2 per cent rise expected by economists and the 3.5 per cent growth pace logged in the third quarter.

Chevron fell 2.4 per cent to US$113.79 (RM504.20) after its quarterly profit fell short of analysts’ expectations. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes. The S&P energy index, down 0.9 per cent, was the worst performing of the 11 major S&P sectors.

Starbucks curbed gains on the Nasdaq. Its shares dropped 4.0 per cent to US$56.12 after the world’s biggest coffee seller trimmed its full-year revenue forecast.

“The market has rallied on expectations of good things to happen in the future but as we are getting the data that is factual of what is going on, it is not as good as people are hoping,” said Andrew Slimmon, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management in Chicago.

“Which tells you, this earnings recovery that is expected in 2017, a good chunk of it is already baked into the market.”

Even with some disappointing corporate results, fourth-quarter earnings are expected to show growth of 6.8 per cent, which would mark the biggest increase in two years and second straight quarter of growth, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Dow remained above 20,000 for the third straight day, after breaching the milestone for the first time on Wednesday as the post-election rally reignited.

For the week, the Dow rose 1.3 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1 percent and the Nasdaq advanced 1.9 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.13 points, or 0.04 percent, to 20,093.78, the S&P 500 lost 1.99 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 2,294.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.61 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 5,660.78.

Microsoft rose 2.3 per cent to $65.78, while Intel gained 1.1 percent to US$37.98 after both reported quarterly results above Wall Street expectations.

However, Google parent Alphabet lost 1.4 per cent to US$845.03 after it posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts’ estimates.

Colgate-Palmolive slumped 5.2 per cent to US$64.68 after the personal products maker’s fourth-quarter revenue missed estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.35-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.15-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 116 new highs and 26 new lows.

About 5.81 billion shares changed hands in US exchanges, compared with the 6.56 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions — Reuters