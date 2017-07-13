Wall Street set to open higher after Yellen’s dovish stance

A Wall Street sign in front of the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York. — Reuters picNEW YORK, July 13 ― US stocks looked set to open higher today, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's dovish stand on interest rates allayed investor fears of a tighter monetary policy.

Yellen's comments were part of her two-day semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. She will resume her testimony at 10am ET (1400 GMT).

Investor cheered Yellen's view of gradual increase in rates yesterday, with world shares hitting their fourth all-time high in less than a month today.

The Dow rose to a record high close while US stocks kept their upward momentum yesterday following Yellen's comments.

The US economy is healthy enough for the Fed to raise rates and begin winding down its massive bond portfolio, though low inflation and a low neutral rate may leave the central bank with diminished leeway, Yellen said.

The US economy grew at a “slight to moderate” pace over the last several weeks across all regions of the country, with wage pressures reported for both low- and high-skilled jobs, the Federal Reserve reported yesterday in its latest compendium of regional economic activity.

“Her speech was labeled as dovish due to no signs of any aggressive rate hikes or having a firm plan in relation to scaling down their balance sheet,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets UK.

Dow e-minis were up 11 points, or 0.05 per cent, with 15,283 contracts changing hands at 8.40am ET (1240 GMT).

S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.75 points, or 0.11 per cent, with 121,088 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11.25 points, or 0.19 per cent, on volume of 29,954 contracts.

Data showed US producer prices unexpectedly rose in June as sustained increases in the cost of services offset declining energy prices, suggesting a recent moderation in inflation was likely temporary.

In the 12 months through June the producer level inflation, or PPI, increased 2.0 per cent, above the 1.9 per cent rise expected.

Data from the US Labor Department showed jobless claims falling last week for the first time in a month. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to 247,000 for the week ended July 8, from 248,000.

On the stocks, Delta shares were down 1.3 per cent in premarket trading, after the No.2 US airline's quarterly profit missed analysts' expectations.

Target rose 5.5 per cent after the retailer said it expects a “modest” increase in second-quarter comparable sales, the first rise in five quarters.

Yandex jumped 21 per cent after the company and Uber agreed to combine their Russian ride-sharing businesses. ― Reuters