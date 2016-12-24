Wall Street rises, Dow racks up seventh straight weekly gain

Traders gather at the booth that trades Abbott Laboratories on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, December 10, 2012. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Dec 24 — Wall Street ended the week on a positive note today as investors doubled down on a rally fueled by optimism that President-elect Donald Trump’s policies will boost economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which briefly came within striking distance of the historic 20,000 level earlier this week, recorded its seventh straight weekly gain.

Following a rally since the November 8 US election, the Dow is up about 14 per cent for the year and the S&P 500 is 11 per cent higher on bets that the economy will benefit from Trump’s plans for deregulation and infrastructure spending.

Additional gains will depend on how quickly and successfully Trump can deliver on his promises and whether he meets resistance from a U.S. Congress reluctant to widen the budget deficit, many investors believe.

“It’s going to get tough to get over that 20,000 mark. We can do it, but it’s going to take a catalyst to move investors,” said Jeff Kravetz, a Phoenix-based regional investment director of the Private Client Reserve at US Bank.

US markets are shut for the Christmas holiday on Monday.

After spending much of the day with a marginal loss, the Dow ended Friday 0.07 per cent higher on the day, at 19,933.81 points. The S&P 500 gained 0.13 per cent to 2,263.79. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.28 per cent to 5,462.69.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.5 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.5 per cent.

The health index rose 0.78 per cent yesterday, boosted by a 2.6 percent gain in Allergan.

The S&P 500 consumer discretionary index slipped 0.24 per cent, weighed by a 0.75 per cent dip in Amazon.com .

Economic data showed new single-family home sales rose to their highest level in four months in November, increasing 5.2 per cent to 592,000 last month.

Fred’s rose 4.2 per cent after Alden Global Capital reported a stake of 24.8 per cent in the discount store operator.

Weight Watchers International jumped 8.75 per cent, surging for a second day after television celebrity and major shareholder Oprah Winfrey said in a new ad for the company that she lost 40 pounds.

Cintas fell 3.1 per cent after the uniforms supplier cut the lower end of its revenue forecast.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals jumped 21.7 per cent after the drug developer said data showed its experimental treatment for irritable bowel syndrome treatment met the main goal of a late-stage clinical trial.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.48-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.20-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted nine new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 83 new highs and 34 new lows.

With many investors away for the end-of-year holidays, volume was extremely low. About 4.0 billion shares changed hands in US exchanges, compared with 7.4 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions. — Reuters