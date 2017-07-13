Wall Street flat in late morning trading as focus shifts to quarterly earnings

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. ― Reuters picNEW YORK, July 13 ― US stocks were little changed in late morning trading today as a fall in healthcare and consumer discretionary stocks capped gains, while investors turned their attention to second-quarter earnings.

Amazon.com shares fell 0.7 per cent and was among the top three drags on the S&P and the Nasdaq, while a 0.8 per cent drop in McDonald's weighed on the Dow.

The healthcare index also took a hit with Johnson and Johnson and Celgene weighing on the index.

Investors continued to keep an eye on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's second day of testimony before Congress, a day after she signalled a dovish stance on interest rates.

The US economy is healthy enough for the Fed to raise rates gradually and begin winding down its massive bond portfolio, though low inflation and a low neutral rate may leave the central bank with diminished leeway, Yellen said.

“Yesterday's move was in response to Yellen comments that should inflation remain below the 2 per cent target rate, the central bank will be less aggressive in their tightening program,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

“Today, the market is saying that's old news and let's focus on the matter at hand, which is earnings that will be coming out in earnest this week.”

Quarterly earnings kick off tomorrow with big US banks including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup reporting results.

Second quarter earnings are expected to increase 7.9 per cent from a year ago, after first-quarter earnings posted their best performance since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

At 11.01am ET (1501 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 5.46 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 21,537.6, the S&P 500 was up 1.09 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 2,444.34.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 1.58 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 6,262.75.

Data showed US producer prices unexpectedly rose in June. In the 12 months through June the producer level inflation, or PPI, increased 2.0 per cent, above the 1.9 per cent rise expected.

Another set of data showed weekly jobless claims fell last week for the first time in a month.

Among stocks, Target rose 3.4 per cent after the retailer gave an upbeat second-quarter forecast. The news boosted other retailers, with Wal-Mart and Costco rising about 1.3 per cent.

Yandex jumped 15.3 per cent after the company and Uber agreed to combine their Russian ride-sharing businesses.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,492 to 1,264. On the Nasdaq, 1,722 issues fell and 919 advanced. ― Reuters