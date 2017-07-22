Wall Street dips as GE, energy shares weigh (VIDEO)

GE shares fell 2.9 per cent to US$25.91 and hit their lowest level since October 2015. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 22 — US stocks ticked lower yesterday as weak earnings from industrial giantGeneral Electric weighed, while tech shares retreated from record highs and energy tracked the price of oil lower.

GE shares fell 2.9 per cent to US$25.91 (RM111.06) and hit their lowest level since October 2015. The company reported a nearly 60 per cent slump in profit and said its full year profit and cash flow will be at the low end of its forecasts.

Peers in the industrial sector, such as Caterpillar and 3M, also fell.

But Honeywell touched a record high and ended up 1.0 per cent at US$136.35 after it raised the low-end of its profit forecast.

“We’ve had a good run for the last few weeks and investors are primarily digesting earnings today,” said Erick Ormsby, chief executive of Alcosta Capital Management.

“GE’s results were okay but they guided lower and that’s weighing on the market, too.”

The S&P 500 energy sector fell more than 1 per cent as oil prices lost nearly 3 per cent, after a consultancy report forecast a rise in Opec production for July despite the cartel’s pledgeto curb output.

The S&P 500 technology sector slipped after posting two consecutive record closing highs. The Nasdaq Composite was on track to cap a 10-day streak of gains, its best since February 2015, after closing at a record high on Thursday.

Tech continues to be the best performing S&P sector this year despite concerns over stretched valuations.

Microsoft shares fell 0.6 to US$73.79 despite a strong earnings beat after the bell Thursday, propped in large part by its fast-growing cloud computing business.

Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to have climbed 9.6 per cent year-over-year, above the 8-per cent rise projected at the start of the month, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.71 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 21,580.07, the S&P 500 lost 0.91 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 2,472.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.25 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 6,387.75.

The S&P and the Nasdaq rose for a third straight week.

Capital One reported a profit beat, helped by growth in card loans and net interest income. Its shares rose 8.6 to US$87.94, its biggest daily percentage gain in eight years.

Visa rose 1.5 per cent to US$99.60. The world’s largest payments network operator raised its annual earnings forecast.

“What’s important is the directionality of earnings, and earnings are going up. We’ve transitioned from a interest rate-driven secular bull market to an earnings-driven secular bull market,” said Jeffrey Saut, chief investment strategist at Raymond James Financial in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.09-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.46-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

About 5.73 billion shares changed hands in US exchanges, below the 6.31 billion daily averageover the last 20 sessions. — Reuters