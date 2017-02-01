Wall Street climbs as Apple powers tech rally; Fed in focus

Investors are closely tracking quarterly earnings to support valuations, especially after a post-election rally pushed Wall Street to record highs. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Feb 1 — Wall Street opened higher today as Apple fuelled a rally in technology stocks, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates.

Apple’s shares were up 5.1 per cent at US$127.40 (RM564) after the company’s earnings and iPhone sales blew past expectations in the latest quarter.

The stock was the top boost to all the three main indexes and added 40 points to the Dow’s 90-point rise.

“With a bellwether company such as Apple reporting an encouraging set of numbers, it has brought the focus of investors back on company fundamentals,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

While Apple opened at its highest level since July 2015, shares of other technology heavyweights also jumped. Facebook, which is expected to report after markets close, was up 1.1 per cent. Alphabet and Nvidia also rose.

The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged in its first policy meeting after President Donald Trump took office as the central bank seeks greater clarity on his economic policies.

Investors will parse the Fed’s policy statement, expected at 2pm ET (1900 GMT/3am Malaysian time tomorrow), for any changes following a string of strong economic data.

Sentiment was also boosted by a report that showed US private employers added 246,000 jobs in January, the most in seven months, pointing to sustained strength in the labour market. The report acts as a precursor to the more comprehensive nonfarm payrolls report due Friday.

At 9:36 am ET the Dow Jones industrial average was up 100.74 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 19,964.83, the S&P 500 was up 9.88 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 2,288.75 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 46.14 points, or 0.82 per cent, at 5,660.93.

Trump’s comments and decisions are also in investors’ crosshairs, especially after he placed curbs on travel to the United States, a move that unleashed uncertainty on Wall Street and declines in the past few days.

“Trump is a wild card and someone who can say something at any given time and drive the markets into short-term disarray,” Bakhos said.

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with technology’s 0.88 per cent gain giving the biggest boost to the broader index, followed by financials.

Apple’s influence extended to other parts of the technology industry. Apple suppliers Cirrus Logic rose 3.8 per cent and Skyworks Solutions was up 2.6 per cent.

Oneok Partners jumped 31 per cent to US$56.57 after biggest shareholder Oneok Inc said it would buy the rest of the company for US$9.3 billion.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,900 to 725. On the Nasdaq, 1,652 issues rose and 590 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed 23 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 72 new highs and five new lows. — Reuters