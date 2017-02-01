VW reaches US$1.2b settlement over tainted Audi diesels

Volkswagen AG agreed to pay US$1.2 billion (RM5.3 billion) to resolve US consumer claims over tainted large diesel engines. — Reuters picSAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 — Volkswagen AG agreed to pay US$1.2 billion (RM5.3 billion) to resolve US consumer claims over tainted large diesel engines, the latest step in working through a pile of legal challenges resulting from its emissions-cheating scandal.

The proposed settlement, with the Federal Trade Commission and owners of about 78,000 cars, includes compensating consumers as much as US$16,114 and fixing or buying back affected 3-litre diesel models such as the Porsche Cayenne and VW Touareg SUVs and Audi A8 sedan, according to filings in San Francisco federal court. The deal, which firms up a proposal from December, brings the total damages in North America to more than US$23 billion.

“We will continue to work to earn back the trust of all our stakeholders,” Hinrich Woebcken, Volkswagen Group of America’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. The agreement means that all customers with affected vehicles in the US now have “a resolution available to them.”

Volkswagen, the world’s biggest automaker, admitted in September 2015 that about 11 million cars with small diesel engines were rigged to cheat on emissions tests, sparking the worst crisis in the automaker’s history. Costs resulting from the scandal so far have blown past the €18.2 billion (RM86.9 billion) that the company has set aside to deal with the issue. The 3-litre engines in the settlement are tainted with different software that artificially lowers emissions. Volkswagen’s Audi unit, which developed the motors, initially denied the problem was a “defeat device.”

Guilty plea

The tally of costs in North America includes a US$14.7 billion agreement reached last year to buy back cars with 2-litre diesel engines and a US$4.3 billion settlement of criminal and civil penalties in the US agreed in January, which involved the company pleading guilty to three felony counts.

Volkswagen is also involved in investor lawsuits in the US and in Germany related to how the emissions rigging affected the stock price, as well as consumer lawsuits and a criminal probe in Germany.

The 3-litre settlement, filed just before midnight yesterday in San Francisco, requires Volkswagen to compensate affected customers, fix about 58,000 cars and buy back as many 20,000 Touareg and Audi Q7 sport utility vehicles. Repurchasing those cars comes on top of the 482,000 2-litre autos that are being bought back or repaired under a previous agreement.

Owners of unfixable cars will be eligible for cash compensation of as much as US$13,880, according to a statement from the plaintiffs’ lawyers. Drivers with vehicles that can brought up to standard could receive as much as US$16,114. The deal finalises terms outlined in December, when the cost was estimated at about US$1 billion. VW’s burden from the issue will increase to as much as US$4.04 billion if the repairs don’t take place on time, according to the filing.

Bosch deal

In a separate US settlement yesterday, German parts supplier Robert Bosch GmbH, which provided the engine-control software to Volkswagen, agreed to pay US$327.5 million over allegations that it played a role in developing the cheating technology.

US District Judge Charles Breyer is scheduled to consider the proposed 3-litre settlement on February 14. If he grants preliminary approval, car owners and others would be given a chance to comment on the agreement before it becomes final.

The case is In Re: Volkswagen “Clean Diesel” Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, 15-02672, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco). — Bloomberg