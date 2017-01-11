VW closes in on US$4.3b US accord in diesel scandal

Volkswagen AG is close to settling a US probe into cheating on diesel emissions tests with a US$4.3 billion deal. — File picWOLFSBURG, Jan 11 — Volkswagen AG is closing in on a deal to pay US$4.3 billion (RM19.2 billion) in criminal and civil penalties to settle a US probe into the rigging of diesel-powered cars to cheat emissions tests.

The agreement, which will include a guilty plea according to VW, raises the cost of the scandal to more than US$23 billion in the US and Canada, blowing by the €18.2 billion (RM85.9 billion) the carmaker had set aside to resolve the disputes.

The draft settlement also calls for strengthening compliance systems and installing an independent monitor for three years, the Wolfsburg, Germany-based automaker said yesterday in a statement. VW’s supervisory board plans to meet Wednesday to review the agreement, people familiar with the matter said.

The accord would resolve one of the last big obstacles to moving beyond the scandal in the US, ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. The agreement would allow the carmaker to begin rebuilding its reputation and focus on plans for clean energy vehicles.

“This is good news,” Arndt Ellinghorst of Evercore ISI said in an e-mailed statement “The most important news is that VW managed to come to an agreement that allows the company to move on from here. It’s a major relief that this doesn’t get dragged into the new U.S. administration.”

The company has already agreed to pay US$14.7 billion to settle claims over about 482,000 cars with 2.0-litre diesel engines and is due to file a final proposal for fixing or repairing models with 3.0-litre engines by Jan 31. VW still faces investor lawsuits in the US and in Germany, as well as consumer lawsuits and a criminal probe in Germany.

VW said the deal will likely result in a further US$3 billion provision in 2016 fourth quarter results, which will be treated as exceptional. The carmaker didn’t say in the statement whether individuals would be charged or plead guilty.

Oliver Schmidt, the company’s liaison with US environmental regulators, was arrested Saturday in Florida and is scheduled to appear in court there again tomorrow.

Court approval

A final agreement also needs to be approved by US courts. The US Justice Department declined to comment on Volkswagen’s statement.

Separately, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the investment vehicle of the Porsche and Piech billionaire families that controls 52 per cent of VW’s voting stock, said its financial performance will be hurt by the settlement.

US authorities in 2015 uncovered the carmaker’s efforts to deliberately cheat on emissions tests on diesel vehicles. The rigged engines were ultimately installed in 11 million vehicles worldwide, and cost former Chief Executive Officer Martin Winterkorn his job.

Volkwagen’s shareholders have suffered since the scandal began in September 2015. Shares are down more than 10 per cent, though they’ve rallied from a low of €95 to close yesterday at €148.10 in Frankfurt trading.

Its current market cap is about €74 billion euros, and the Justice Department was said to have taken into consideration how much the carmaker could afford to pay in calculating its penalty.

Shares of VW’s American depositary receipts gained as much as 0.7 per cent and closed at US$31.46 in New York trading. On Monday, the stock surged 4.3 per cent, the most in seven months. — Bloomberg