Volvo stock falls as North America deliveries extend contraction

olvo AB shares fell the most in more than eight months. — Reuters picMUNICH, July 19 — Volvo AB shares fell the most in more than eight months as the truck division’s profitability shrank in the second quarter amid a continuing decline in North American deliveries.

Volvo dropped as much as 4.7 per cent, the steepest intraday decline since November 9, and was trading down 4 per cent at 139.7 kronor as of 10.09am in Stockholm, valuing the Gothenburg, Sweden-based manufacturer at 297 billion kronor (RM154.3 billion).

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes at the truck unit narrowed to 9.6 per cent of revenue in the quarter from 10 per cent a year earlier, even as the division’s profit rose, according to a statement Volvo released today. Group earnings excluding one-time items jumped 39 per cent to 8.54 billion kronor, matching analyst estimates, helped by a threefold surge in construction-equipment profit. North American truck deliveries fell 11 per cent in the period and 22 per cent in the first half.

The second-quarter figures “underscore the picture from the first quarter: the truck division is increasingly replaced by construction equipment as the motor behind Volvo’s year-on-year earnings growth,” Michael Raab, a Frankfurt-based analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux, wrote in a report to clients. The period “marks the first time in many quarters that the truck division’s profitability has not advanced.” — Bloomberg