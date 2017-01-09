Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 11:52 pm GMT+8

Volkswagen to recall around 50,000 cars in China

Monday January 9, 2017
German carmaker Volkswagen will recall almost 50,000 vehicles in China due to brake problems when using cruise control. — Reuters picGerman carmaker Volkswagen will recall almost 50,000 vehicles in China due to brake problems when using cruise control. — Reuters picSHANGHAI, Jan 9 — German carmaker Volkswagen will recall almost 50,000 vehicles in China due to brake problems when using cruise control, according to the country’s quality regulator.

The company will recall Beetles made between July 1, 2012 and Aug. 6, 2015, and Golfs, made between July 1, 2012 and July 6, 2013, according to a statement posted Friday on the official website of China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (ASDIQ).

A problem with noise filters may cause difficulty with breaking when the cars have been in cruise control for long periods of time, ASDIQ said, adding that the problem created a “hidden safety risk”.

The company will fix the problem for free, it said.

Volkswagen’s business has been under the microscope since 2015, when it was revealed the company had installed software on 11 million cars that allowed them to defeat emissions tests. — AFP-Relaxnews

