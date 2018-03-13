Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Thunderstorm

Visa predicts 35pc rise in contactless payments

By JAMNY ROSLI

Tuesday March 13, 2018
01:44 PM GMT+8

Nadia Heng Min Dern shows a mobile app during the launch of the Pick-A-Trip app in Kuala Lumpur March 13, 2018,.― Picture by Razak GhazaliNadia Heng Min Dern shows a mobile app during the launch of the Pick-A-Trip app in Kuala Lumpur March 13, 2018,.― Picture by Razak GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Paywave payments in the country will increase by up to 35 per cent, Visa Malaysia predicted.

Visa Malaysia country manager Ng Kong Boon also said penetration will double from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

“We started a little bit late than our counterparts. But with zero fraud causes reported for paywave transactions, I am confident we can hit the industry benchmark within the time-frame,” he told reporters at the press conference after the launch of travel mobile app Pick-A-Trip, today.

Ng also said that Visa aims double-digit growth for overall billing transactions for this year, focusing on digital applications and online transactions especially from the travelling and retail expenditure.

In conjunction with the event, Visa Malaysia partnered with Corporate Information Travel (CIT) Sdn Bhd to develop Pick A Trip, a mobile app designed for Visa Malaysia cardholders.

It allows the user to search, select, and compare airlines and hotel prices worldwide.

