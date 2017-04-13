Village Grocer buys up Ben’s Independent Grocer

The deal will add three BIG outlets to the VGH stable in the Klang Valley, bringing the group’s total to 13 outlets in the same region. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Ben’s Independent Grocer (BIG) has been wholly acquired by the owners of rival supermarket chain Village Grocer.

Village Grocer Holdings, which now controls both chains, announced the acquisition today without disclosing the sums involved.

The deal will add three BIG outlets to the VGH stable in the Klang Valley, bringing the group’s total to 13 outlets in the same region.

“Both Village Grocer and B.I.G. have very strong, distinct identities and have through the years attracted strong consumer followings respectively,” VGH group executive chairman Ong Kim Too was quoted as saying by The Edge Property news portal.

“With this acquisition, we have an opportunity of extracting procurement and operational synergies to better serve a growing market segment.”

Ong said the group plans to add more outlets for both chains in the next 18 months.