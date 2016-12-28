Last updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:55 pm GMT+8

Vietnam’s 2016 FDI inflow hits record high of US$15.8b

Wednesday December 28, 2016
10:21 AM GMT+8

New FDI pledges and additional funds to finance existing projects this year would rise 7 per cent from 2015 to a combined US$24.4 billion. — Reuters picNew FDI pledges and additional funds to finance existing projects this year would rise 7 per cent from 2015 to a combined US$24.4 billion. — Reuters picHANOI, Dec 28 ― Vietnam will receive an estimated US$15.8 billion (RM70.8 billion) in actual foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2016, up 9 per cent from a year ago, the government said today.

New FDI pledges and additional funds to finance existing projects this year would rise 7 per cent from 2015 to a combined US$24.4 billion, the government said in an online report.

South Korean investors pledged the most funds in 2016, including US$1.5 billion for LG Display's OLED screens plant and by LG Innotek's US$550 million camera plant. ― Reuters

