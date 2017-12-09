Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Vietnam to sell stakes in refinery, power firm

Saturday December 9, 2017
11:30 PM GMT+8

The communist state has recently accelerated its privatisation programme. — Reuters picThe communist state has recently accelerated its privatisation programme. — Reuters picHANOI, Dec 9 — Vietnam’s government hopes to raise at least US$297 million (RM1.22 million) by selling a 20 per cent stake in Petrovietnam Power Corporation and at least US$155 million by selling 7.79 per cent of the Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical company, it said today.

The communist state has recently accelerated its privatisation programme.

In addition to the sale of shares in initial public offerings, the government said it planned to sell a 28.9 per cent stake in the power company and a 49 per cent stake in the refinery to strategic investors. — Reuters

