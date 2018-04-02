Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Vietnam scales fresh high, Philippines choppy in South-east Asia markets

Monday April 2, 2018
12:39 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

China imposes tariffs on US$3b imports from US, urges trade talksChina imposes tariffs on US$3b imports from US, urges trade talks

The Edit: Taylor Swift performs surprise gig at NashvilleThe Edit: Taylor Swift performs surprise gig at Nashville

What’s in a name? Meet Malaysia, Mardeka and MaydayWhat’s in a name? Meet Malaysia, Mardeka and Mayday

The Edit: The iPhone 6 32GB is now yours for RM1,299The Edit: The iPhone 6 32GB is now yours for RM1,299

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The benchmark Vietnam index climbs as much as 1.1 per cent to an all-time high of 1,187.55. — File picThe benchmark Vietnam index climbs as much as 1.1 per cent to an all-time high of 1,187.55. — File picSINGAPORE, April 2 — Vietnam shares scaled a record high today on the back of gains in financials and real estate stocks, while most other South-east Asian markets started April on a sombre note.

The benchmark Vietnam index rose as much as 1.1 per cent to an all-time high of 1,187.55, and has risen more than 20 per cent so far this year following a 48 per cent gain last year.

Real estate firm Vingroup JSC climbed as much as 1.8 per cent to a new high and was the biggest contributor to the main index's gain.

Philippine shares were little changed in choppy trade with financials being the top losers.

The decline in the financials was due to the pricing of the rights issue of Bank of the Philippine Islands, said Eagle Equities President Joseph Roxas.

Bank of the Philippine Islands priced its rights issue at 89.5 pesos per share, a 23.5 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price.

The Philippine market was shut on Thursday and Friday for holidays.

Shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands fell as much as 6.2 per cent, the most on the main index.

Thai shares were little changed. Convenience store operator CP All Pcl fell up to 0.9 percent, while petroleum firm PTT Pcl dropped as much as 0.7 per cent.

Thailand's annual headline inflation rate picked up in March, but missed forecasts and was below the central bank's target range, giving policymakers leeway to keep monetary policy loose to help economic growth.

Indonesian shares rose, boosted by energy stocks and consumer staples, ahead of March inflation data due later in the day.

Annual inflation rate likely rose slightly in March, but stayed within the central bank's target range, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram