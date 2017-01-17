Vietnam posts US$2.5b trade surplus in 2016, exports rise 9pc

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) delivers a speech at the Vietnam-Japan Business forum also attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) in Hanoi on January 17, 2017. — Reuters picHANOI, Jan 17 — Vietnam posted a trade surplus of US$2.52 billion (RM11.2 billion) in 2016, reversing from a US$3.55 billion deficit a year earlier, the customs department said today.

Exports last year expanded 9 per cent to US$176.6 billion, and while imports rose 5.2 per cent to US$174.1 billion, the Finance Ministry-run Vietnam Customs said on its website.

In December, the South-east Asian nation posted a trade deficit of US$494 million in December, with exports rising 2.8 per cent from a month earlier to US$16.6 billion, while imports increased 4.3 per cent from November to US$17.1 billion, the report said. — Reuters