Viacom plunges after being relegated to high-priced Charter tier

A woman exits the Viacom Inc headquarters in New York April 30, 2013. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, May 4 — Viacom Inc plunged after Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish acknowledged that some of the company’s most popular channels have been relegated to a higher-priced tier of service on Charter Communications Inc.

Six Viacom channels — Nickelodeon, MTV, VH1, Spike, BET and Comedy Central — are now included only in Charter’s most expensive tier for new subscribers. This may limit Viacom’s viewership and fees from cable and satellite distributors — two key sources of revenue.

The shares plummeted as much as 10 per cent to US$35.20 (RM152) in New York today, the biggest intraday decline in more than a year. Media stocks also slumped across the board on renewed concern about online competition and falling advertising sales at media networks.

With ratings of some of its networks falling, Viacom is jockeying for a position in a new crop of online TV services, called skinny bundles, while fighting against being forced into the highest-price cable packages. Bakish has prioritised rehabilitating its relationship with distributors since taking over as CEO, replacing long-time distribution chief Denise Denson with Tom Gorke. And the company is actively renegotiating new agreements prior to the expiration of current deals.

“It’s not a broader re-tiering,” Bakish said of Charter, one of the largest pay-TV providers in the US “We have a strong point of view and are in conversations. We believe this will get resolved.”

Television ratings have been dropping, even for some live events like sports, as the web gives viewers more choices for entertainment, from streaming video on Netflix to snippets on Snapchat. Viacom joined Time Warner Inc and AMC Networks in reporting a drop in ad revenue, sending shares of shares of Walt Disney Co, 21st Century Fox Inc, CBS Corp, Viacom Inc and Discovery Communications Inc tumbling for a second day.

For Viacom, the shares selloff overshadowed a quarter in which the owner of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon reported better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results, buoyed by box-office results from XXX: The Return of Xander Cage and the sale of several TV shows.

Sales rose 8 per cent to US$3.26 billion in the quarter ended March 31, Viacom said today in a statement, exceeding analysts’ estimates of US$3.03 billion. Profit excluding some items totaled 79 cents and beat analysts’ forecasts of 60 cents. — Bloomberg