Verizon says new US tax law to increase fourth-quarter earnings

Thursday January 18, 2018
08:12 AM GMT+8

Verizon's Precision Marketing Insights product, which offers businesses statistics about mobile users in a given area, was in commercial trials with sports teams and billboard owners when the Snowden allegations hit. — AFP picVerizon's Precision Marketing Insights product, which offers businesses statistics about mobile users in a given area, was in commercial trials with sports teams and billboard owners when the Snowden allegations hit. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 18 — Verizon Communications Inc said yesterday the tax overhaul bill signed into law by US President Donald Trump late last year will result in a one-time reduction in net deferred income tax liabilities of about US$16.8 billion (RM66.52 billion).

The reduction will increase earnings for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2017, but will not have any impact on the 2017 statement of cash flows, Verizon said in a filing.

Verizon estimates that the impact of the law to earnings per share for the year ended December 31 is about US$4.10.

Analysts and investors had expected that the law, which slashes the corporate tax rate from 35 per cent to 21 per cent, to boost corporate earnings. Telecom companies stand to benefit because they are primarily domestic businesses.

Verizon also said it expects a separate accounting change implemented on January 1, 2018 to increase pre-tax retained earnings by US$4 billion to US$4.6 billion. — Reuters

