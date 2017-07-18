USTR to seek ‘appropriate mechanism’ in Nafta on currency manipulation

A US Dollar note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, July 18 — The US Trade Representative’s office said yesterday it is seeking a provision to deter currency manipulation as part of its renegotiation of the North American Free trade agreement, a move that would set a precedent in a US trade deal.

In a letter to lawmakers setting out negotiating objectives, USTR Robert Lighthizer said that the pact should, “through an appropriate mechanism, ensure that the Nafta countries avoid manipulating exchange rates in order to prevent effective balance of payments adjustment or to gain an unfair competitive advantage.”

Neither Canada or Mexico is currently on a US Treasury a “watch list” for possible currency manipulation. — Reuters