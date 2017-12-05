US trade gap widens in October on record imports

Boosted by a weaker US dollar, the October trade gap rose 8.6 per cent compared to September, to US$48.7 billion. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Dec 5 — US imports of goods and services rose to the highest on record in October, widening the trade gap to its highest level in nine months, according to government data released today.

The trade deficit for the month was pushed by rising oil prices, as well as record imports from China ahead of the holiday shopping season, the Commerce Department said in its monthly report.

Boosted by a weaker US dollar, the October trade gap rose 8.6 per cent compared to September, to US$48.7 billion (RM197.8 billion), the highest since January, surpassing analyst expectations for an increase of only 5.6 per cent.

Imports rose 1.6 per cent over September to US$244.6 billion, seasonally adjusted, the highest since the Commerce Department began publishing the statistic in 1992.

Exports were unchanged at US$195.9 billion, but services exports were also the highest on record at US$65.6 billion.

The mounting trade deficit comes the administration of President Donald Trump enters the latter stages of fraught negotiations with Mexico and Canada to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump took office on a nationalist economic agenda, pledging to bring down the trade deficit by canceling or renegotiating trade pacts and aggressively policing the export practices of major trading partners.

It was the second straight month in which the US trade gap widened, driven in part by goods imported from China of US$48.2 billion, an all-time high, bringing the US trade deficit with that country to US$31.9 billion.

Exports to China, meanwhile, were the highest in almost four years, at US$13 billion.

Imports of goods also increased from Mexico to US$28.7 billion and from the European Union to US$39.4 billion. Exports of goods to Mexico rose US$22.1 billion for the month, a three-year high.

Imports of mobile phones rose US$300 million as did transportation services.

Average prices for imported crude oil also hit a two-year high at US$47.26 a barrel, moving the value of crude imports up by US$1.5 billion. — AFP