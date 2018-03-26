US stocks surge amid bargain hunting

Financial shares rose sharply, including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America. — AFP picNEW YORK, March 26 — Wall Street stocks bounced early today as investors jumped back into equities at bargain prices following last week’s rout over trade war fears.

About 35 minutes into trading the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 23,989.95, up 1.9 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.8 per cent to 2,633.87, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was at 7,131.20, up two per cent.

Analysts cited talks reportedly underway between top Chinese and US officials that could avert a much-feared trade war after President Donald Trump announced tariffs on as much as US$60 billion of Chinese imports.

US officials have laid out specific requests for the easing of Chinese restrictions on autos and better US access to the financial sector in China, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Financial shares rose sharply, including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America. All jumped more than three per cent.

Most technology shares gained, including Apple, which won 2.8 per cent and Microsoft, which advanced 6.0 per cent following a positive note from Morgan Stanley.

But Facebook continued to struggle amid criticism over its consumer data practices, falling two per cent. — AFP