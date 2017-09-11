US stocks rise as Irma avoids worst-case blow

The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 0.8 per cent to 2,480.53, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.0 per cent to 6,426.43.

Irma was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane early today and forecasters expect it would become a tropical storm later in the morning, but warnings of hazardous storm surges persisted in several areas even after the worst of the ferocity had passed.

Still, the market’s clear opinion was that the US avoided a worst-case blow from the storm.

“Market participants and residents of Florida were waiting to exhale all weekend, and this morning it appears as if they are doing just that after Hurricane Irma hit the Sunshine State with rain, wind, and storm surge that was stunning to behold, yet didn’t stun the state as badly as had been feared,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 21,981.25, a gain of 0.8 per cent.

Key events this week include an Apple product announcement tomorrow that is expected to launch the latest iPhone at the iconic product’s 10th anniversary.

Government data on inflation and retail sales for August will also be released later in the week.

Insurers rose, including Dow member Travelers, which gained 4.1 per cent, and Allstate and Progressive, which both climbed more than three per cent.

Shares of cruise companies, which had canceled and rescheduled numerous trips due to Irma, also gained, with Carnival winning 2.8 per cent and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings 3.6 per cent.

But Home Depot and Lowe’s, two home-improvement retailers, each lost about two per cent on the view they will see less of a jump in storm-related sales.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries surged 12.3 per cent after announcing it named longtime drug industry executive Kare Schultz to become its chief executive, ending a lengthy search for a new leader.