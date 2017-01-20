US stocks rise as dollar fluctuates before Trump

The value of the Dow Jones Industrial Average is shown above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as it nears 20,000, in New York, January 6, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 20 — US stocks rose as an advance in crude lifted energy producers. The dollar and Treasuries were little changed as attention turned to Washington for Donald Trump’s inauguration as the nation’s 45th president.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed back above 19,800 after erasing its gain for the year yesterday. The measure is about 200 points below its record as trades sparked by Trump’s election have stalled in the past month. General Electric Co and IBM Corp slumped after reporting mixed earnings. Yields on US Treasuries due in a decade hovered near highs set in late December, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index clung to its first weekly advance in the past four. Gold rose above US$1,200 an ounce.

Investors are avoiding taking firm positions before Trump is sworn in as the 45th American president as they await indications the administration will follow through on pro-growth campaign promises. Trump is expected to act on promises to upend trade deals in Asia and North America, while efforts to boost government spending at home remain another top priority.

The inauguration is “definitely a big moment for the markets,” said Neil Mellor, a London-based currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon Corp. “We could get more clues about what Trump is planning today. If he ramps up the rhetoric the market will be concerned about building long dollar positions.” — Bloomberg

Here are the main market moves today:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index advanced 0.4 per cent to 2,272.94 at 9.33am in New York. The index is down 0.5 per cent in the week and is virtually unchanged since Dec. 13. Banks have led declines in the holiday-shortened period, as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. slid more than 5 per cent, paring a rally that took it more than 30 per cent higher following Trump’s election. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index traded little changed as declines in miners offset gains in energy shares.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was unchanged after falling as much as 0.3 per cent. The gauge is clinging to its first weekly advance since the period ending Dec. 23. The pound dropped 0.5 per cent to US$1.2285 and the euro retreated 0.2 per cent to US$1.0648.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed for the second day, gaining 1.5 per cent to US$52.13 a barrel and narrowing a weekly loss to 0.5 per cent. Gold retreated 0.2 per cent to 1,202.55 an ounce. The metal has advanced 0.4 per cent this week, touching the highest level since November on Tuesday.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed after briefly touching 2.5 per cent, the highest level since Jan. 3. Government bonds retreated across the European Union. Yields on Irish 10-year notes climbed 4 basis points to 0.99 per cent.