US stocks rise ahead of Trump inauguration

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, January 20, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 20 — Wall Street stocks opened higher today ahead of the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump amid expectations of pro-growth economic policies from the new administration.

Trump’s election in November, coupled with the Republican sweep of Congress, raised expectations for business-friendly policies, including tax cuts and regulatory rollbacks. US stocks bulldozed to multiple records in November and December, although the market has been choppy in recent weeks.

“The axiom that has made the rounds in recent weeks is that you ‘buy the election and sell the inauguration,’ which is to impart the view that upside will likely be harder to come by following the inauguration since a lot of hope wrapped up in potential policy actions has already been priced in,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 per cent at 19,805.28.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.5 per cent to 2,274.06, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also advanced 0.5 per cent to 5,566.53.

China’s economic growth in the fourth quarter came in at 6.8 per cent, slightly above expectations.

Earnings were mixed.

General Electric fell 1.8 per cent after a 22 per cent drop in oil and gas revenues hit overall sales. However, net income for the fourth quarter was US$3.5 billion, up about 38 per cent from the year-ago period excluding earnings from discontinued operations.

Procter & Gamble jumped 2.8 per cent as it raised its 2017 forecast for organic sales growth from two per cent to two-three per cent. — AFP