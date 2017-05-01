Last updated Monday, May 01, 2017 11:52 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

US stocks rise after deal to avert government shutdown

Monday May 1, 2017
10:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Try massages with magnesium oil after exercisingThe Edit: Try massages with magnesium oil after exercising

North Korea warns of nuclear test at any time against US aggressionNorth Korea warns of nuclear test at any time against US aggression

Make Pulau Jerejak Unesco site, leprosy history group tells PenangMake Pulau Jerejak Unesco site, leprosy history group tells Penang

The Edit: Games in May — ‘Star Trek: Bridge Crew’, ‘Rime’The Edit: Games in May — ‘Star Trek: Bridge Crew’, ‘Rime’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Analysts said sentiment was boosted by a deal among US congressional leaders to fund government operations through the end of the fiscal year September 30, averting a shutdown. — Reuters picAnalysts said sentiment was boosted by a deal among US congressional leaders to fund government operations through the end of the fiscal year September 30, averting a shutdown. — Reuters picNEW YORK, May 1 ― US stocks rose early today at the start of a heavy week of earnings and a Federal Reserve meeting, and as lawmakers reached a deal to avert a government shutdown.

The Fed is not expected to raise the benchmark interest rate Wednesday after increasing in March. 

Analysts said sentiment was boosted by a deal among US congressional leaders to fund government operations through the end of the fiscal year September 30, averting a shutdown.

About 12 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up a hair at 20,942.80.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent to 2,388.38, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.4 per cent to 6,069.71.

Major economic data releases this week include the April jobs report on Friday and readings on the services manufacturing and services sectors.

Earnings thus far this quarter have generally bested expectations. The calendar this week includes Apple, which reports tomorrow, Facebook and Pfizer.

Dish Network lost 0.5 per cent after reporting revenues of US$3.7 billion (RM16 billion) in the first quarter, missing analyst estimates by US$100 million. ― AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline