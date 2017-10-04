US stocks pause as private-sector hiring slows

The broad-based S&P 500 fell slightly. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Oct 4 — Wall Street stocks paused early today, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq retreating slightly from records, as private-sector hiring slowed in September.

Total private employment rose by 135,000 in September, lower than analysts’ expectations, as hurricanes that devastated parts of the US weighed on hiring, private payrolls firm ADP said. The report comes ahead of Friday’s more closely-watched government employment data.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 22,656.08, up 0.1 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell slightly to 2,533.79, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.1 per cent to 6,522.80.

All three indices finished at records both Monday and Tuesday.

Large tech companies were mixed after the European Union signaled it planned to continue to take a tough line on alleged predatory behavior.

Apple lost 0.8 per cent after the European Union filed suit against Ireland over an alleged sweetheart tax deal to the US tech giant. Amazon was unchanged following an order from the EU that the online retailer pay Luxembourg 250 million euros in back taxes.

PepsiCo fell 2.4 per cent after reporting third-quarter sales of US$16.2 billion, about US$100 million below analyst expectations as soda demand remained lackluster. Net income rose 7.6 per cent to US$2.1 billion. — AFP