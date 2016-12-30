US stocks little changed after jobs data, utility shares gain

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange December 29, 2016. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Dec 30 — US stocks ended the session little changed as filings for US unemployment benefits fell for a third week in the last four and a rally in utility shares offset losses in financial companies.

The S&P 500 Index was little changed at 2,249.26 at 4pm in New York after declining the most since October on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 13.9 points to 19,819.78, falling further from the 20,000 milestone it has hovered near this month.

Dividend-payers continue to lead market in the past five days. Utility shares gain 1.3 per cent; group is up 5.2 per cent this month. Real estate stocks add 0.9 per cent. Financial and tech stocks lag, down 0.7 per cent and less than 0.1 per cent, respectively.

Jobless claims declined by 10,000 to 265,000 in the week ended Dec 24 from a six-month high in the prior period, Labour Department data showed yesterday.

The VIX rose for a fifth day, jumping 3.2 per cent in its longest streak of increases since early November.

The S&P 500 is on track for the first yearly advance since 2014, up 10 per cent for the year. — Bloomberg