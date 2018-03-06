US stocks join global rebound to open higher

File picture shows traders working on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan. ― Reuters picNEW YORK, March 6 — US stocks joined the global relief rally today amid the perception that the threat of a trade war, and the chance of a nuclear war, had both receded.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 per cent to 24,982.26.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent to 2,729.55, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained nearly 0.5 per cent to 7,363.11.

Wall Street ended higher on Monday as well after US House Speaker Paul Ryan and other congressional leaders said they would oppose the steep import tariff on steel and aluminium that President Donald Trump threatened in a surprise announcement last week.

Schwab said the rebound, which followed gains in Asia and Europe, was prompted by the fact that “concerns about the steel and aluminium import tariffs appear to be cooling and uneasiness toward North Korea seems to be fading after reports that the nation is willing to hold a summit with South Korea.”

Predictably, most automakers and oil industry firms saw share prices rise modestly while US Steel stock dropped 1.5 per cent.

Target dropped 3.3 per cent after earnings missed expectations, while Apple rose 0.4 per cent after winning some positive comments from analysts. — AFP