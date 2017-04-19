US stocks fall as Goldman earnings disappoint

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange September 19, 2014. — Reuters picNEW YORK, April 19 — US stocks followed European equities down yesterday while the pound soared after British Prime Minister Theresa May called for surprise early elections to strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations.

Treasuries climbed but industrial metals plunged.

The S&P 500 Index struggled after its best day since March 1, with shares of health care companies, energy producers and finance firms leading the decline. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dropped nearly 5 per cent, the most in nine months, after stunning Wall Street with a decline in bond trading revenue. Base metals like zinc and nickel retreated amid skepticism of demand from China and the US.

Across the Atlantic, the FTSE 100 Index lost 2.46 per cent, the most since June, while the pound surged against the dollar. May said she was calling the election “with reluctance” but that the U.K. needs stability during Brexit negotiations. Polls show her Conservative Party is more than 20 points ahead of the main opposition.

“Earnings will be a key focus for investors over the next couple of weeks, but the number of geopolitical issues facing the market continues to grow,” Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. in New York, wrote in a note to clients yesterday.

“We’re going to have to see a lot more upside follow through before we can say that the mild weakness we’ve seen since the beginning of March in the broad market has come to an end.”

Global instability also weighed on the markets, as the standoff over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program rumbles on and the French presidential election looms. Two candidates who want to take the country out of the region’s common currency remain in contention in the most unpredictable race in recent history.

Here’s what investors are watching:

The first round of voting in France is this weekend. Final euro area inflation figures for March are out Wednesday. Morgan Stanley will publish earnings Wednesday. Akzo Nobel NV also reports then and may outline its plan to counter the US$24 billion (RM105.85 billion) takeover attempt by PPG Industries Inc.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index closed down 0.29 per cent to 2,342.18, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended off 0.55 per cent to 20,523.28. The Nasdaq 100 Stock Index slipped 0.14 per cent, while the Russell 2000 Index rose 0.05 per cent. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slumped 1.1 per cent, led by commodity producers. The Paris CAC 40 Index dropped 1.6 per cent, the most since September.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.48 per cent. The pound was 2.22 per cent higher at 1.2844. The euro rose 0.85 per cent to US$1.0734. The Turkish lira increased 1.05 per cent, adding to Monday’s gains after Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s referendum victory.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell nearly eight basis points to 2.17 per cent. U.K. 10-year bond yields slipped 3 basis points at 1.014.

Commodities

Gold was flat at US$1,291.90 an ounce. West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.09 per cent to US$52.60 a barrel, after dropping 1 per cent on Monday. Iron ore futures continued their slide, losing more than 6 per cent since Monday. London Metal Exchange zinc for delivery in three months declined 3.8 per cent and nickel fell 4.5 per cent. — Bloomberg