US stocks down as Goldman earnings disappoint

Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped more than 4 per cent, the most in nine months, after stunning Wall Street with a decline in bond trading revenue. — Reuters picNEW YORK, April 18 — US stocks followed European equities lower, while the pound soared and UK shares tanked after British Prime Minister Theresa May called for surprise early elections to strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations. Treasuries climbed with gold.

The S&P 500 Index stumbled after its best day since March 1, with shares of health care companies and finance firms leading the decline. Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped more than 4 per cent, the most in nine months, after stunning Wall Street with a decline in bond trading revenue.

Across the Atlantic, the FTSE 100 Index lost 2.12 per cent, the most since last June, while the pound surged against the dollar.

May said she was calling the election “with reluctance” but that the UK needs stability during Brexit negotiations. Polls show her Conservative Party is more than 20 points ahead of the main opposition.

“Earnings will be a key focus for investors over the next couple of weeks, but the number of geopolitical issues facing the market continues to grow,” Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York, wrote in a note to clients today.

“We’re going to have to see a lot more upside follow through before we can say that the mild weakness we’ve seen since the beginning of March in the broad market has come to an end.”

Global instability also weighed on the markets, as the standoff over North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme rumbles on and the French presidential election looms.

Two candidates who want to take the country out of the region’s common currency remain in contention in the most unpredictable race in recent history.

Here’s what investors are watching:

The first round of voting in France is this weekend. Final euro area inflation figures for March are out tomorrow. Morgan Stanley will publish earnings tomorrow.

Akzo Nobel NV also reports then and may outline its plan to counter the US$24 billion (RM105.8 billion) takeover attempt by PPG Industries Inc.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index was down 0.24 per cent to 2,343.32 at 10:49am in New York, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.38 per cent to 20,558.49.

The Nasdaq 100 Stock Index slipped 0.14 per cent, while the Russell 2000 Index lost 0.26 per cent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 slumped 0.88 per cent, led by commodity producers.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.27 per cent. The pound was 1.55 per cent higher at 1.2759. The euro rose 0.49 per cent to US$1.0695.

The Turkish lira increased 0.7 per cent, adding to yesterday’s gains after Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s referendum victory.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell nearly five basis points to 2.2019 per cent. UK 10-year bond yields were essentially flat at 1.045.

Commodities

Gold tumbled 0.33 per cent to US$1,287.50 an ounce, continuing a two-day decline.

West Texas Intermediate oil fell 0.6 per cent to US$52.61 a barrel, after dropping 1 per cent yesterday. Iron ore futures continued their slide, dropping more than 5.5 per cent since yesterday.

The raw material for steel-making entered a bear market this month as a procession of analysts, Australia’s government and even some miners said gains were unsustainable. — Bloomberg